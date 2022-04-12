bebe stores (OTCMKTS:BEBE) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $8.34

bebe stores, inc. (OTCMKTS:BEBE – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $8.34 and traded as high as $8.41. bebe stores shares last traded at $8.41, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.34.

Get bebe stores alerts:

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 7.63%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th.

bebe stores, inc. engages in the provision of chic and contemporary fashion merchandise. It offers its products under bebe brand. The company was founded by Manny Mashouf in June 1976 and is headquartered in Brisbane, CA.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for bebe stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for bebe stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.