Bellway p.l.c. (LON:BWY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Bellway p.l.c. (LON:BWY – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 3,860.30 ($50.30).

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,700 ($48.21) price target on shares of Bellway in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 4,230 ($55.12) price objective on shares of Bellway in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Barclays lifted their price target on Bellway from GBX 3,600 ($46.91) to GBX 3,660 ($47.69) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Bellway from GBX 4,380 ($57.08) to GBX 3,390 ($44.18) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Bellway from GBX 3,415 ($44.50) to GBX 3,421 ($44.58) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th.

LON:BWY opened at GBX 2,547 ($33.19) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.14 billion and a PE ratio of 7.66. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 2,770.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 3,050.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.79, a current ratio of 5.36 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Bellway has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2,410 ($31.40) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 3,756 ($48.94).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be issued a GBX 45 ($0.59) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.73%. Bellway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.35%.

In other news, insider John F. Tutte acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 2,545 ($33.16) per share, with a total value of £509,000 ($663,278.60).

Bellway p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the home building business in the United Kingdom. The company builds and sells homes ranging from one-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom family homes, as well as provides homes to housing associations for social housing. It offers homes under Bellway and Ashberry brands.

