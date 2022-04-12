Berkshire Grey (NASDAQ:BGRY) Trading 7.1% Higher

Berkshire Grey, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGRY – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 7.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $2.60 and last traded at $2.58. 3,158 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 783,985 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.41.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BGRY. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of Berkshire Grey from $15.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Berkshire Grey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Berkshire Grey from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.66. The company has a quick ratio of 4.84, a current ratio of 4.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Berkshire Grey ( NASDAQ:BGRY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.03). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Berkshire Grey, Inc. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moore Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Berkshire Grey in the 3rd quarter worth $1,758,000. NEA Management Company LLC purchased a new position in Berkshire Grey in the 3rd quarter worth $268,733,000. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Berkshire Grey in the 3rd quarter worth $4,701,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Berkshire Grey in the 3rd quarter worth $118,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in Berkshire Grey in the 3rd quarter worth $115,000. 81.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Berkshire Grey Company Profile (NASDAQ:BGRY)

Berkshire Grey, Inc, an intelligent enterprise robotics company, provides AI-enabled robotic solutions that automate supply chain operations in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions automate filling ecommerce orders for consumers or businesses, filling orders to resupply retail stores and groceries, and handling packages shipped to fill those orders.

