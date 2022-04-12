Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY) to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.53 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts

Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp boosted their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for Berry in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, April 7th. KeyCorp analyst L. Mariani now anticipates that the energy company will post earnings per share of $0.53 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.41. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Berry’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.57 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.10 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on BRY. Zacks Investment Research raised Berry from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler upgraded Berry from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Berry from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Berry currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.88.

BRY stock opened at $11.97 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.20. Berry has a 12-month low of $4.72 and a 12-month high of $12.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $961.35 million, a PE ratio of -59.85 and a beta of 2.58.

Berry (NASDAQ:BRY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $208.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.87 million. Berry had a negative net margin of 2.85% and a positive return on equity of 3.07%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BRY. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in Berry in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Berry by 66.1% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,557 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 3,008 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Berry in the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Berry by 43.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,669 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 2,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Berry in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $79,000. 96.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Berry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -119.99%.

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

