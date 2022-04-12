Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) Stock Position Increased by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 33,587 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,565 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Beyond Meat were worth $2,189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BYND. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Beyond Meat in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its stake in shares of Beyond Meat by 44.0% in the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 583 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of Beyond Meat by 33.6% in the 3rd quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Beyond Meat in the 4th quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Beyond Meat in the 3rd quarter worth $63,000. 65.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ BYND opened at $43.96 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.53, a quick ratio of 8.60 and a current ratio of 11.17. Beyond Meat, Inc. has a one year low of $35.74 and a one year high of $160.28.

Beyond Meat ( NASDAQ:BYND Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($1.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by ($0.56). Beyond Meat had a negative net margin of 39.19% and a negative return on equity of 84.30%. The firm had revenue of $100.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.34) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Beyond Meat, Inc. will post -3.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BYND shares. Barclays raised Beyond Meat from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Beyond Meat from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. UBS Group started coverage on Beyond Meat in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Beyond Meat from $80.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Beyond Meat from $80.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.84.

Beyond Meat, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. The company sells a range of plant-based meat products across the platforms of beef, pork, and poultry. It sells its products through grocery, mass merchandiser, club store, convenience store and natural retailer channels, and direct-to-consumer, as well as various food-away-from-home channels, including restaurants, foodservice outlets, and schools.

