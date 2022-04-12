Bifrost (BFC) Price Tops $0.15 on Major Exchanges (BFC)

Bifrost (BFC) (BFC) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 12th. Bifrost (BFC) has a total market cap of $162.31 million and $766,262.00 worth of Bifrost (BFC) was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bifrost (BFC) coin can now be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00000369 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Bifrost (BFC) has traded down 11.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bifrost (BFC) Coin Profile

Bifrost (BFC)’s total supply is 2,368,584,073 coins and its circulating supply is 1,105,059,081 coins. Bifrost (BFC)’s official Twitter account is @BIFROSTio

According to CryptoCompare, “Bifrost is a multichain middleware platform that enables developers to use multiple blockchain protocols simultaneously and seamlessly. “

Buying and Selling Bifrost (BFC)

