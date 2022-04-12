BIGG Digital Assets (OTC:BBKCF) Trading Down 4.9%

Shares of BIGG Digital Assets Inc. (OTC:BBKCF – Get Rating) were down 4.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.55 and last traded at $0.55. Approximately 460,212 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 2% from the average daily volume of 452,328 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.58.

Separately, Fundamental Research cut their target price on shares of BIGG Digital Assets from $3.25 to $3.06 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 13th.

Get BIGG Digital Assets alerts:

The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.65.

BIGG Digital Assets Inc operates in the digital assets and blockchain technology industry. It operates through two segments, Blockchain Technology Development and Digital Currency Sales Brokerage. The company develops QLUE, a blockchain-agnostic search and analytics engine that enables law enforcement, RegTech, regulators, and government agencies to visually track, trace, and monitor digital currencies transactions at a forensic level; and BitRank Verified that offers a risk score for digital currencies that enables RegTech, banks, ATMs, exchanges, and retailers to meet traditional regulatory/compliance requirements.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BIGG Digital Assets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BIGG Digital Assets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.