BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the medical technology company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of BIOLASE in a research report on Friday, March 18th. They set a buy rating and a $1.50 target price on the stock. Colliers Securities reiterated a buy rating on shares of BIOLASE in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded BIOLASE from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BIOLASE presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $1.75.

Shares of BIOL stock opened at $0.31 on Monday. BIOLASE has a 12 month low of $0.31 and a 12 month high of $0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $48.16 million, a P/E ratio of -2.84 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.44. The company has a current ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

BIOLASE ( NASDAQ:BIOL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The medical technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03). BIOLASE had a negative return on equity of 62.78% and a negative net margin of 41.23%. The business had revenue of $12.41 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.07) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that BIOLASE will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in BIOLASE during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of BIOLASE in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Atom Investors LP bought a new position in shares of BIOLASE in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in BIOLASE during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in BIOLASE in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 14.78% of the company’s stock.

BIOLASE, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing and sale of laser systems in dentistry and medicine. It operates through Waterlase (all-tissue) systems, and Diode (soft-tissue) systems products. The Waterlase systems uses a patented combination of water and laser energy to perform procedures using drills, scalpels, and other traditional dental instruments for cutting soft and hard tissue.

