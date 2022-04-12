BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.38 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) to post earnings per share of $0.38 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have issued estimates for BioMarin Pharmaceutical’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.58 and the lowest is $0.19. BioMarin Pharmaceutical reported earnings of $0.56 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 32.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BioMarin Pharmaceutical will report full year earnings of $1.97 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.32 to $2.30. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.47 to $4.52. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow BioMarin Pharmaceutical.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.01. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 3.47% and a positive return on equity of 1.32%. The company had revenue of $449.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $442.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Truist Financial increased their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley restated a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $155.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.71.

In other news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.86, for a total transaction of $439,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP George Eric Davis sold 6,129 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.29, for a total value of $498,226.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,522 shares of company stock valued at $3,604,165 over the last 90 days. 1.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,399,343 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $211,671,000 after purchasing an additional 76,459 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter worth about $207,582,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 372.7% in the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,865,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $164,773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470,498 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,403,799 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $108,500,000 after acquiring an additional 107,359 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,363,501 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $120,465,000 after acquiring an additional 8,188 shares during the period. 91.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ BMRN opened at $83.27 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $82.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.01. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a 52 week low of $71.59 and a 52 week high of $94.20. The stock has a market cap of $15.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -231.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

