BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) Given Buy Rating at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a $350.00 price target on the stock.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on BNTX. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BioNTech from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of BioNTech from $450.00 to $300.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a $200.00 price target on shares of BioNTech in a report on Friday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $183.00 price target on shares of BioNTech in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $230.00 price target on shares of BioNTech in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $263.18.
BNTX stock opened at $170.55 on Monday. BioNTech has a one year low of $118.29 and a one year high of $464.00. The stock has a market cap of $41.36 billion, a PE ratio of 3.65 and a beta of -0.69. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $160.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $221.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.33 and a quick ratio of 4.18.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of BioNTech by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,532,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,684,062,000 after acquiring an additional 187,123 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BioNTech by 1,473.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,073,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,112,044,000 after acquiring an additional 3,814,715 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of BioNTech by 34.4% during the 4th quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 1,955,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,241,000 after acquiring an additional 500,115 shares during the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BioNTech by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 1,057,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,665,000 after acquiring an additional 23,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of BioNTech by 127.2% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 621,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,335,000 after acquiring an additional 348,243 shares during the last quarter. 15.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About BioNTech (Get Rating)
BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is involved in the developing of FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase I/II trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115 in a Phase I trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116 for non-small cell lung cancer.It also develops neoantigen specific immunotherapies, such as Autogene cevumeran (BNT122), which is in Phase II clinical trial for first-line melanoma, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat multiple solid tumors; mRNA intratumoral immunotherapy comprising SAR441000 that is in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and BNT141 and BNT142 to treat multiple solid tumors.
