BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) Given Buy Rating at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a $350.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on BNTX. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BioNTech from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of BioNTech from $450.00 to $300.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a $200.00 price target on shares of BioNTech in a report on Friday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $183.00 price target on shares of BioNTech in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $230.00 price target on shares of BioNTech in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $263.18.

BNTX stock opened at $170.55 on Monday. BioNTech has a one year low of $118.29 and a one year high of $464.00. The stock has a market cap of $41.36 billion, a PE ratio of 3.65 and a beta of -0.69. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $160.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $221.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.33 and a quick ratio of 4.18.

BioNTech ( NASDAQ:BNTX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported $12.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.44 by $4.74. BioNTech had a net margin of 54.20% and a return on equity of 142.70%. The company had revenue of $5.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1501.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that BioNTech will post 32.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of BioNTech by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,532,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,684,062,000 after acquiring an additional 187,123 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BioNTech by 1,473.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,073,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,112,044,000 after acquiring an additional 3,814,715 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of BioNTech by 34.4% during the 4th quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 1,955,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,241,000 after acquiring an additional 500,115 shares during the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BioNTech by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 1,057,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,665,000 after acquiring an additional 23,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of BioNTech by 127.2% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 621,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,335,000 after acquiring an additional 348,243 shares during the last quarter. 15.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BioNTech (Get Rating)

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is involved in the developing of FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase I/II trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115 in a Phase I trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116 for non-small cell lung cancer.It also develops neoantigen specific immunotherapies, such as Autogene cevumeran (BNT122), which is in Phase II clinical trial for first-line melanoma, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat multiple solid tumors; mRNA intratumoral immunotherapy comprising SAR441000 that is in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and BNT141 and BNT142 to treat multiple solid tumors.

