BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) Price Target Cut to $298.00 by Analysts at HC Wainwright

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Rating) had its target price cut by investment analysts at HC Wainwright from $339.00 to $298.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 73.93% from the company’s current price.
Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a $200.00 price objective on BioNTech in a research note on Friday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $183.00 price objective on BioNTech in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of BioNTech from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BioNTech from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $255.00 target price on shares of BioNTech in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BioNTech currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $259.59.
Shares of BioNTech stock traded up $0.78 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $171.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,108,953. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.18 and a current ratio of 4.33. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $160.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $221.06. The firm has a market cap of $41.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.65 and a beta of -0.69. BioNTech has a one year low of $118.29 and a one year high of $464.00.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BNTX. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in BioNTech by 1,473.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,073,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,112,044,000 after purchasing an additional 3,814,715 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new stake in BioNTech in the 3rd quarter valued at about $397,426,000. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in BioNTech in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,018,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in BioNTech by 127.2% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 621,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,335,000 after acquiring an additional 348,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Common Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in BioNTech during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,670,000. Institutional investors own 15.13% of the company’s stock.
About BioNTech (Get Rating)
BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is involved in the developing of FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase I/II trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115 in a Phase I trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116 for non-small cell lung cancer.It also develops neoantigen specific immunotherapies, such as Autogene cevumeran (BNT122), which is in Phase II clinical trial for first-line melanoma, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat multiple solid tumors; mRNA intratumoral immunotherapy comprising SAR441000 that is in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and BNT141 and BNT142 to treat multiple solid tumors.
