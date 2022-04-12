BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) Price Target Cut to $298.00 by Analysts at HC Wainwright

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Rating) had its target price cut by investment analysts at HC Wainwright from $339.00 to $298.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 73.93% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a $200.00 price objective on BioNTech in a research note on Friday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $183.00 price objective on BioNTech in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of BioNTech from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BioNTech from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $255.00 target price on shares of BioNTech in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BioNTech currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $259.59.

Shares of BioNTech stock traded up $0.78 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $171.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,108,953. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.18 and a current ratio of 4.33. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $160.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $221.06. The firm has a market cap of $41.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.65 and a beta of -0.69. BioNTech has a one year low of $118.29 and a one year high of $464.00.

BioNTech ( NASDAQ:BNTX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported $12.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.44 by $4.74. BioNTech had a return on equity of 142.70% and a net margin of 54.20%. The firm had revenue of $5.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.87 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1501.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that BioNTech will post 32.69 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BNTX. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in BioNTech by 1,473.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,073,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,112,044,000 after purchasing an additional 3,814,715 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new stake in BioNTech in the 3rd quarter valued at about $397,426,000. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in BioNTech in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,018,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in BioNTech by 127.2% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 621,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,335,000 after acquiring an additional 348,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Common Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in BioNTech during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,670,000. Institutional investors own 15.13% of the company’s stock.

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is involved in the developing of FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase I/II trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115 in a Phase I trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116 for non-small cell lung cancer.It also develops neoantigen specific immunotherapies, such as Autogene cevumeran (BNT122), which is in Phase II clinical trial for first-line melanoma, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat multiple solid tumors; mRNA intratumoral immunotherapy comprising SAR441000 that is in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and BNT141 and BNT142 to treat multiple solid tumors.

