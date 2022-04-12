BioRestorative Therapies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRTX) CFO Buys $43,396.00 in Stock

BioRestorative Therapies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRTX – Get Rating) CFO Robert Eugene Kristal purchased 7,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.71 per share, with a total value of $43,396.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,396. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BRTX opened at $5.61 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 58.98 and a current ratio of 58.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.64. BioRestorative Therapies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.28 and a 12 month high of $64.00.

BioRestorative Therapies Company Profile

BioRestorative Therapies, Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the development of regenerative medicine products and therapies using cell and tissue protocols primarily involving adult stem cells. The company's two core developmental programs relate to the treatment of disc/spine disease and metabolic disorders.

