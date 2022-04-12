Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR) Hits New 52-Week High at $9.79

Shares of Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (TSE:BIR – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$9.79 and last traded at C$9.59, with a volume of 549395 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$9.33.

BIR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James increased their target price on Birchcliff Energy from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. CIBC increased their target price on Birchcliff Energy from C$8.00 to C$9.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. TD Securities reduced their target price on Birchcliff Energy from C$10.50 to C$10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on Birchcliff Energy from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Birchcliff Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$9.07.

The stock has a market cap of C$2.52 billion and a PE ratio of 8.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$7.26 and a 200 day moving average price of C$6.88.

Birchcliff Energy ( TSE:BIR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The oil and natural gas company reported C$0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.40. The company had revenue of C$289.81 million for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Birchcliff Energy Ltd. will post 1.0099999 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. Birchcliff Energy’s payout ratio is currently 2.21%.

In related news, Senior Officer Myles Bosman sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.03, for a total transaction of C$903,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$903,000.

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, light oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney/Doig resource play located approximately 95 km northwest of Grande Prairie, Alberta.

