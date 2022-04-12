Bitcoin Diamond Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $9.28 Million (BCD)

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 12th. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can currently be purchased for about $0.54 or 0.00001334 BTC on major exchanges. Bitcoin Diamond has a market cap of $100.44 million and $9.28 million worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Diamond has traded 12.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Bitcoin Diamond

Bitcoin Diamond (CRYPTO:BCD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is /r/Bitcoin-Diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinDiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bitcoin Diamond is btcd.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Diamond uses blockchain and cryptocurrency technology to provide the world’s unbanked and underserved people with a currency they can access, trust, and use. As a fast, secure digital currency, Bitcoin Diamond aims to free the trapped capital, intellect, and creativity of the world’s emerging population. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Diamond

