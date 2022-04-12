Bitcoin Private 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $302.00 (BTCP)

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 8.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 12th. One Bitcoin Private coin can currently be bought for about $2.45 or 0.00006162 BTC on popular exchanges. Bitcoin Private has a total market cap of $11.71 million and approximately $302.00 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Private has traded down 26% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $145.86 or 0.00367480 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.77 or 0.00085069 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.91 or 0.00095507 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00004658 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0348 or 0.00000088 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000351 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0691 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

About Bitcoin Private

BTCP is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 3rd, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is /r/bitcoinprivate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Private’s official website is btcprivate.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a Bitcoin hard fork with the snapshot happening on February 28th, the fork will consist of a mix between BTC and ZCL. BTCP will use ZClassic (zk-snarks). This means payments are published on a public blockchain, but the sender, recipient and other transactional metadata remain unidentifiable. “

Bitcoin Private Coin Trading

