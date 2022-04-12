BitcoinHD Market Cap Hits $1.37 Million (BHD)

BitcoinHD (BHD) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 12th. One BitcoinHD coin can now be bought for about $0.23 or 0.00000569 BTC on exchanges. BitcoinHD has a market capitalization of $1.37 million and $982,591.00 worth of BitcoinHD was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, BitcoinHD has traded down 9.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002519 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002493 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001766 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.49 or 0.00044049 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,998.19 or 0.07551012 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,595.53 or 0.99722226 BTC.

About BitcoinHD

BitcoinHD’s genesis date was August 3rd, 2018. BitcoinHD’s total supply is 6,339,465 coins and its circulating supply is 6,083,016 coins. BitcoinHD’s official Twitter account is @btchdcommunity . BitcoinHD’s official website is www.btchd.org

According to CryptoCompare, “BHD is a new cryptocurrency based on the CPoC (Conditioned Proof of Capacity) mechanism. By using the hard disk as a consensus participant, it can significantly lower energy consumption and entry barrier, making the mining of cryptocurrency safer, more decentralized and for everyone. BHD generates its unique value through mathematics and code. “

Buying and Selling BitcoinHD

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoinHD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitcoinHD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitcoinHD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

