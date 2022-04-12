BitTorrent Trading 13.8% Lower Over Last Week (BTTOLD)

BitTorrent (BTTOLD) traded down 2.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 12th. One BitTorrent coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, BitTorrent has traded 13.8% lower against the dollar. BitTorrent has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion and $10,206.00 worth of BitTorrent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Terra (LUNA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $84.64 or 0.00210794 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00007793 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00005496 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00005321 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000827 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002409 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002561 BTC.

BitTorrent Coin Profile

BitTorrent is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the TRC10 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 28th, 2019. BitTorrent’s total supply is 990,000,000,000 coins. BitTorrent’s official Twitter account is @BitTorrent and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for BitTorrent is blog.bittorrent.com . The Reddit community for BitTorrent is https://reddit.com/r/Bittorrent and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for BitTorrent is www.bittorrent.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTorrent Protocol is a decentralized protocol with over 1 billion users. BitTorrent Inc. invented and maintains the BitTorrent protocol. While there are many implementations of the BitTorrent software, BitTorrent and µTorrent (often called “utorrent”) remain two of the most popular. In 2018, BitTorrent Protocol reached a strategic partnership with TRON Blockchain Protocol. On July 24, 2018 TRON has successfully acquired BitTorrent and all BitTorrent products. BitTorrent (BTT) the token is a TRC-10 utility token based on the TRON blockchain to foster faster speed on the world’s largest decentralized application. “

Buying and Selling BitTorrent

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTorrent directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitTorrent should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitTorrent using one of the exchanges listed above.

