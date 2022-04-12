BitWhite Price Hits $0.0024 on Major Exchanges (BTW)

BitWhite (BTW) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 12th. One BitWhite coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0024 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges. BitWhite has a total market capitalization of $86,288.53 and $36,440.00 worth of BitWhite was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, BitWhite has traded 17.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00005566 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002587 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000656 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded up 37.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0575 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0308 or 0.00000077 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000023 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Atlantis Metaverse (TAU) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0319 or 0.00000080 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About BitWhite

BTW is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 13th, 2017. BitWhite’s total supply is 60,342,895 coins and its circulating supply is 36,325,371 coins. BitWhite’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinWhite (BTW) and its Facebook page is accessible here . BitWhite’s official website is bitwhite.org

According to CryptoCompare, “BitWhite is a Dapps (decentralized applications) development platform. It is a project by an anonymous development team that aims to build a more efficient version of BTC. It feautres a DPoS consensus mechanism. The BTW token is a Dpos algorithm cryptocurrency. Developed by BitWhite, it is a utility token that fuels the platform and allows users to exchange value within it. “

