Black Diamond Group (TSE:BDI) Price Target Raised to C$7.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Black Diamond Group (TSE:BDI – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$6.00 to C$7.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James set a C$7.00 price target on Black Diamond Group and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Cormark increased their price target on Black Diamond Group from C$7.00 to C$8.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a buy rating and set a C$6.50 price target on shares of Black Diamond Group in a research report on Monday.

Shares of Black Diamond Group stock opened at C$4.91 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$4.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$4.47. The company has a market capitalization of C$291.49 million and a PE ratio of 14.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.81. Black Diamond Group has a 52 week low of C$3.15 and a 52 week high of C$5.65.

Black Diamond Group ( TSE:BDI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported C$0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.05 by C$0.13. The business had revenue of C$96.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$68.90 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Black Diamond Group will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Black Diamond Group news, Senior Officer Tobias Gerald Labrie sold 8,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.60, for a total value of C$37,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 161,415 shares in the company, valued at C$742,509. Also, Senior Officer Patrick Melanson sold 20,108 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.50, for a total value of C$90,486.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 121,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$545,679. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 48,416 shares of company stock valued at $215,380.

Black Diamond Group Limited rents and sells modular space and workforce accommodation solutions. It operates through two segments, Modular Space Solutions and Workforce Solutions. The Modular Space Solutions segment provides modular space rentals to customers in the construction, real estate development, manufacturing, education, financial, and resource industries, as well as government agencies in North America.

