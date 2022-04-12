BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lowered its stake in BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB – Get Rating) by 23.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 242,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 73,750 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in BlackBerry were worth $2,269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in BlackBerry during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in BlackBerry by 78.4% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 57,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 25,278 shares in the last quarter. Caption Management LLC acquired a new stake in BlackBerry during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,176,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in BlackBerry by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,667,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,222,000 after purchasing an additional 107,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in BlackBerry by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 94,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $882,000 after purchasing an additional 19,242 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.14% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackBerry alerts:

Shares of NYSE BB opened at $6.76 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.97 and a beta of 1.36. BlackBerry Limited has a 12-month low of $5.80 and a 12-month high of $20.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.73.

BlackBerry ( NYSE:BB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $185.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.04 million. BlackBerry had a negative return on equity of 6.13% and a negative net margin of 60.16%. The business’s revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that BlackBerry Limited will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Securities lowered their price objective on BlackBerry from $7.00 to $6.50 and set a “reduce” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Scotiabank reduced their target price on BlackBerry from $7.50 to $6.50 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of BlackBerry in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised BlackBerry from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on BlackBerry from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.06.

In related news, insider Marjorie Dickman sold 16,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.90, for a total value of $111,738.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

About BlackBerry (Get Rating)

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver solutions in the areas of cybersecurity, safety, and data privacy; and endpoint security management, encryption, and embedded systems.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackBerry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackBerry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.