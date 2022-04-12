BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust (NYSE:BCAT) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10

BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust (NYSE:BCAT – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a dividend of 0.104 per share on Friday, April 29th. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th.

NYSE BCAT opened at $16.13 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.92. BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust has a 1-year low of $15.57 and a 1-year high of $22.77.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 415,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,075,000 after buying an additional 20,926 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust by 69.6% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 711,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,845,000 after purchasing an additional 292,003 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust by 65.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 10,689 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust by 74.2% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 117,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,289,000 after purchasing an additional 50,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $393,000.

