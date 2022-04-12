BlackRock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $4.15

Shares of BlackRock Capital Investment Co. (NASDAQ:BKCC – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.15 and traded as high as $4.31. BlackRock Capital Investment shares last traded at $4.28, with a volume of 329,593 shares.

BKCC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded BlackRock Capital Investment from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BlackRock Capital Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on BlackRock Capital Investment in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

The firm has a market cap of $315.95 million, a PE ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 1.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

BlackRock Capital Investment ( NASDAQ:BKCC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.02). BlackRock Capital Investment had a net margin of 143.77% and a return on equity of 5.80%. The company had revenue of $12.60 million during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that BlackRock Capital Investment Co. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.35%. BlackRock Capital Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.78%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BKCC. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment by 32.4% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 45,017 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 11,011 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in BlackRock Capital Investment by 8.6% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 90,804 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 7,169 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in BlackRock Capital Investment by 57.8% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 17,841 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 6,536 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in BlackRock Capital Investment during the third quarter worth $40,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Capital Investment during the third quarter worth $49,000. 24.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BlackRock Capital Investment Company Profile (NASDAQ:BKCC)

BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation, formerly known as BlackRock Kelso Capital Corporation, is a Business Development Company specializing in investments in middle market companies. The fund invests in all industries. It prefers to invest between $10 million and $50 million and can invest more or less in companies with EBITDA or operating cash flow between $10 million and $50 million.

