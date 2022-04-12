BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust Plc (LON:BRLA) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.08 Per Share

BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust Plc (LON:BRLA – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, April 1st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share on Monday, May 16th. This represents a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 14th. This is a boost from BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $0.06. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of BRLA opened at GBX 426.36 ($5.56) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 395.23. BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust has a twelve month low of GBX 310 ($4.04) and a twelve month high of GBX 453 ($5.90). The stock has a market cap of £167.39 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.25, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.09.

BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock Fund Managers Limited. The fund is managed by BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited. It invests in public equity markets of Latin America. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

