BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust Plc (LON:BRLA) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.08 Per Share

BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust Plc (LON:BRLA – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, April 1st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share on Monday, May 16th. This represents a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 14th. This is a boost from BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $0.06. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Shares of BRLA opened at GBX 426.36 ($5.56) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 395.23. BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust has a twelve month low of GBX 310 ($4.04) and a twelve month high of GBX 453 ($5.90). The stock has a market cap of £167.39 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.25, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.09.
BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust Company Profile
