BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW) Plans $0.10 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.098 per share by the investment management company on Friday, April 29th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th.
Shares of BLW stock opened at $14.02 on Tuesday. BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust has a 12-month low of $13.60 and a 12-month high of $17.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.88.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,103,980 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $52,830,000 after purchasing an additional 47,659 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 429,890 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,243,000 after purchasing an additional 85,850 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 86,087 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after acquiring an additional 4,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust by 148.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 30,549 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $515,000 after acquiring an additional 18,261 shares in the last quarter.
BlackRock Ltd. Duration Income Trust is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide current income and capital appreciation. The company was founded on July 13, 2003 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (BLW)
- What’s Going On At Twitter (NYSE: TWTR)?
- MarketBeat Podcast: Making Money In Bull Markets and Bear Markets
- 3 Best Recession-Resistant, Cost-Conscious Retail Stocks to Take a Look at Right Now
- Schlumberger Analyst Coverage Drives Market Higher
- Poor Timing Will Put Delta Air Lines on Standby For Risk-Off Investors
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.