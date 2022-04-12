BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSEAMERICAN:BLE)

BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:BLE – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.052 per share on Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN BLE opened at $11.81 on Tuesday. BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II has a 52 week low of $11.78 and a 52 week high of $16.18.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BLE. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II by 122.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 267,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,207,000 after buying an additional 146,786 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II by 83.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 101,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,601,000 after buying an additional 46,378 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II during the fourth quarter worth approximately $540,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II during the fourth quarter worth approximately $347,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II by 171.1% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 13,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 8,825 shares during the last quarter.

BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests long-term and short-term investments, and money market funds. The fund primarily in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from regular federal income tax.

