BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MUE) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MUE – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a dividend of 0.0525 per share by the investment management company on Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.30%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th.

Shares of NYSE:MUE opened at $11.89 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.21. BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II has a fifty-two week low of $11.47 and a fifty-two week high of $15.69.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MUE. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,385,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,534,575 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $21,499,000 after acquiring an additional 95,384 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II by 29.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 246,528 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,456,000 after acquiring an additional 55,555 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 101,992 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,430,000 after acquiring an additional 11,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 44,729 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $618,000 after acquiring an additional 2,113 shares in the last quarter.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in long-term, investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

