BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIY) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.06

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIY – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.056 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.39%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th.

Shares of NYSE MIY opened at $12.46 on Tuesday. BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund has a twelve month low of $12.40 and a twelve month high of $16.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.30.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 136,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,088,000 after buying an additional 6,339 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $170,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund by 44.8% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 88,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after purchasing an additional 27,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund by 32.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 272,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,222,000 after purchasing an additional 66,426 shares during the last quarter. 15.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade, long-term municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and Michigan income taxes.

