BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYN) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYN – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.0515 per share by the investment management company on Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th.

Shares of NYSE MYN opened at $11.59 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.31. BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund has a 12-month low of $11.57 and a 12-month high of $14.67.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $175,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $230,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 219,037 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,086,000 after acquiring an additional 8,663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 548,506 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,712,000 after acquiring an additional 31,411 shares during the last quarter. 12.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes.

