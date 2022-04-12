Blockpass (PASS) 24 Hour Volume Hits $3,392.00

Blockpass (PASS) traded down 5.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 12th. Blockpass has a market capitalization of $332,424.38 and approximately $3,392.00 worth of Blockpass was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Blockpass coin can now be bought for about $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Blockpass has traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Blockpass alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002493 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003542 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002491 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.05 or 0.00035014 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.11 or 0.00104911 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Blockpass Profile

Blockpass (PASS) is a coin. Blockpass’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 167,223,762 coins. Blockpass’ official Twitter account is @BlockpassOrg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Blockpass is medium.com/@blockpass . Blockpass’ official website is blockpass.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Blockpass is an identity network for regulated industries and the IoE (Internet of Everything) using blockchain technology. The Blockpass system supports human verification (KYC), objects (KYO) and devices (KYD) on the network, enabling the improvement and development of new applications relying on a trustful link between various entities. Through the Blockpass platform, users have at their disposal fingerprint scanner, identity establishment, identity backup and identity recovery. The Blockpass issued the PASS token. PASS tokens are Ethereum-based ERC 20 tokens and can be used to obtain a discount on Blockpass verification services. “

Buying and Selling Blockpass

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockpass directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blockpass should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Blockpass using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Blockpass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Blockpass and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.