B&M European Value Retail’s (BME) “Sector Perform” Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their sector perform rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail (LON:BMEGet Rating) in a report published on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a GBX 600 ($7.82) price target on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of B&M European Value Retail from GBX 550 ($7.17) to GBX 600 ($7.82) and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a sell rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 685 ($8.93) price objective on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a GBX 740 ($9.64) target price on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research report on Friday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 617.89 ($8.05).

Shares of BME stock opened at GBX 538.20 ($7.01) on Monday. B&M European Value Retail has a 12 month low of GBX 524 ($6.83) and a 12 month high of GBX 651.40 ($8.49). The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 253.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 568.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 590.98. The company has a market cap of £5.39 billion and a PE ratio of 12.56.

In other B&M European Value Retail news, insider Simon Arora sold 40,000,000 shares of B&M European Value Retail stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 585 ($7.62), for a total transaction of £234,000,000 ($304,925,723.22).

B&M European Value Retail SA operates general merchandise and grocery stores. As of March 31, 2020, it operated 656 B&M branded stores and 293 Heron Foods branded stores in the United Kingdom; and 101 stores in France under the Babou and B&M brand. It also provides employment and administrative services.

