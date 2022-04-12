BM Technologies (NYSE:BMTX) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BM Technologies (NYSE:BMTX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $9.25 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “BM Technologies Inc. provides mobile-first banking platforms principally in the U.S. It offers access to checking and savings accounts, personal loans and credit cards. BM Technologies Inc., formerly known as Megalith Financial Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK. “

Get BM Technologies alerts:

NYSE:BMTX opened at $8.00 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.05. BM Technologies has a 52-week low of $7.68 and a 52-week high of $15.10. The company has a market capitalization of $97.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.81 and a beta of -0.16.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in BM Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of BM Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $81,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of BM Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $103,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of BM Technologies by 338.1% in the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 15,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 11,768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of BM Technologies by 16.2% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 17,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 2,380 shares in the last quarter. 37.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BM Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

BM Technologies, Inc is a technology company that provides banking services through its partner banks. It offers a mobile banking platform in the U.S. that provides access to checking and savings accounts, personal loans and credit cards. The company’s operating model enables partner banks to provide banking services to low and middle-income Americans who have been left behind by the fee model of traditional banks.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BM Technologies (BMTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BM Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BM Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.