BM Technologies (NYSE:BMTX) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BM Technologies (NYSE:BMTX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $9.25 price objective on the stock.
According to Zacks, “BM Technologies Inc. provides mobile-first banking platforms principally in the U.S. It offers access to checking and savings accounts, personal loans and credit cards. BM Technologies Inc., formerly known as Megalith Financial Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK. “
NYSE:BMTX opened at $8.00 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.05. BM Technologies has a 52-week low of $7.68 and a 52-week high of $15.10. The company has a market capitalization of $97.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.81 and a beta of -0.16.
BM Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)
BM Technologies, Inc is a technology company that provides banking services through its partner banks. It offers a mobile banking platform in the U.S. that provides access to checking and savings accounts, personal loans and credit cards. The company’s operating model enables partner banks to provide banking services to low and middle-income Americans who have been left behind by the fee model of traditional banks.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BM Technologies (BMTX)
- 3 Stocks Down Big in ’22 That Are Worth Buying
- Schnitzer Steel Stock Has Value Down Here
- 3 Undervalued Stocks The Insiders Are Buying
- The Market For Gamestop Is Near A Turning Point
- PayPal Stock is Still Ready for Bargain Hunting
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BM Technologies (BMTX)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for BM Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BM Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.