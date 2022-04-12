Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN) Receives C$62.83 Average PT from Analysts

Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$62.83.

A number of research firms have commented on BEI.UN. TD Securities downgraded Boardwalk REIT from an “action list buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$70.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. CIBC boosted their price target on Boardwalk REIT from C$57.00 to C$61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Boardwalk REIT from C$56.25 to C$61.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Boardwalk REIT from C$58.00 to C$62.50 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price target on Boardwalk REIT from C$65.50 to C$67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th.

Shares of Boardwalk REIT stock traded up C$0.76 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$57.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 142,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 155,255. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.21. Boardwalk REIT has a 12-month low of C$35.88 and a 12-month high of C$61.77. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.90 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$57.07 and a 200-day moving average price of C$54.52.

Boardwalk REIT strives to be Canada's friendliest communities and currently owns and operates more than 200 communities with over 33,000 residential units totaling over 28 million net rentable square feet. Boardwalk's principal objectives are to provide its Residents with the best quality communities and superior customer service, while providing Unitholders with sustainable monthly cash distributions, and increase the value of its trust units through selective acquisitions, dispositions, development, and effective management of its residential multi-family communities.

