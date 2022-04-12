boohoo group plc (OTCMKTS:BHOOY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

boohoo group plc (OTCMKTS:BHOOY – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $111.00.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of boohoo group from GBX 122 ($1.59) to GBX 111 ($1.45) in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Investec upgraded boohoo group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered boohoo group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. HSBC downgraded boohoo group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of boohoo group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th.

Get boohoo group alerts:

Shares of boohoo group stock remained flat at $$25.43 during trading on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.21. boohoo group has a 1-year low of $17.95 and a 1-year high of $94.00.

boohoo group plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, accessories, and beauty products for 16 to 40 year old customers. It provides its products under the boohoo, boohooMAN, PrettyLittleThing, Nasty Gal, MissPap, Karen Millen, Coast, Oasis, Warehouse, Dorothy Perkins, Wallis, Burton, and Debenhams brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for boohoo group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for boohoo group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.