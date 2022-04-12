Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) Receives $82.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $84.17.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BYD. StockNews.com started coverage on Boyd Gaming in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th.

In other news, Director Veronica J. Wilson sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.10, for a total transaction of $76,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 28.41% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BYD. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Boyd Gaming by 48.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,085,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,745,000 after acquiring an additional 352,181 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Boyd Gaming during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Boyd Gaming by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after acquiring an additional 908 shares during the period. StoneX Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Boyd Gaming during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $220,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its position in Boyd Gaming by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 42,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,689,000 after acquiring an additional 8,200 shares during the period. 66.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BYD traded down $0.06 during trading on Thursday, hitting $61.06. The stock had a trading volume of 22,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,160,931. Boyd Gaming has a 12-month low of $50.38 and a 12-month high of $72.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.21.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $879.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $754.16 million. Boyd Gaming had a return on equity of 41.46% and a net margin of 13.77%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Boyd Gaming will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.144 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Boyd Gaming’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.13%.

Boyd Gaming Company Profile

Boyd Gaming Corp. engages in the management and operation of gaming and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas and Midwest & South. The Las Vegas Locals segment consists of casinos that serve the resident population of the Las Vegas metropolitan area.

