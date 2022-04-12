Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Brandywine Realty Trust is a self-administered, self-managed and fully integrated Real Estate Investment Trust active in acquiring, developing, redeveloping, leasing and managing suburban office and industrial properties. The company’s portfolio includes approximately 151 office properties and 28 industrial facilities. Certain of the Properties serve as flex facilities, accommodating office use, warehouse space and research and development activities. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on BDN. Truist Financial cut shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. StockNews.com cut shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.50.

BDN traded down $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.60. 1,544,854 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,800,792. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 157.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.42 and its 200 day moving average is $13.62. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $12.23 and a 12 month high of $15.16.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $125.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.31 million. Brandywine Realty Trust had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 0.70%. The business’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Brandywine Realty Trust by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,221,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $445,828,000 after buying an additional 1,804,444 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,773,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $157,995,000 after purchasing an additional 673,291 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,885,739 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,147,000 after purchasing an additional 265,193 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,424,912 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,962,000 after purchasing an additional 30,702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,181,102 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,692,000 after purchasing an additional 41,530 shares during the last quarter.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia, Austin and Washington, DC markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 175 properties and 24.7 million square feet as of December 31, 2020 which excludes assets held for sale.

