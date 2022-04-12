BRC (NYSE:BRCC) Trading Down 3.3%

BRC Inc. (NYSE:BRCC – Get Rating) was down 3.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $32.02 and last traded at $32.02. Approximately 23,641 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,358,164 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.11.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BRCC shares. William Blair started coverage on shares of BRC in a report on Monday, March 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of BRC in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James cut shares of BRC from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of BRC in a research note on Monday, March 28th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BRC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, BRC presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.80.

BRC Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, roasts, and sells coffee, coffee accessories, and branded apparel. The company also produces media content; podcasts; and digital and print journals, as well as sells coffee brewing equipment, and outdoor and lifestyle gear. It supports active military, veterans, and first responders.

