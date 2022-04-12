Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) PT Lowered to $64.00 at Morgan Stanley

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Morgan Stanley from $65.00 to $64.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Brighthouse Financial in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They set an outperform rating and a $79.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brighthouse Financial from a buy rating to a sell rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Brighthouse Financial from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Brighthouse Financial from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Brighthouse Financial in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a hold rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Brighthouse Financial presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $57.60.

NASDAQ BHF opened at $51.57 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $52.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.08. Brighthouse Financial has a fifty-two week low of $40.03 and a fifty-two week high of $62.33. The stock has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of -25.79 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53.

Brighthouse Financial ( NASDAQ:BHF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $5.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.46 by $1.72. Brighthouse Financial had a negative net margin of 1.51% and a positive return on equity of 11.70%. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.03 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Brighthouse Financial will post 14.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Brighthouse Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,153,000. JBF Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 8,965.5% in the fourth quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 262,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,618,000 after acquiring an additional 260,000 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Brighthouse Financial by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,239,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,030,000 after acquiring an additional 203,134 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 103.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 316,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,312,000 after acquiring an additional 160,872 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Brighthouse Financial by 53.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 348,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,755,000 after purchasing an additional 121,598 shares in the last quarter. 80.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Brighthouse Financial (Get Rating)

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

