British American Tobacco (LON:BATS) Given a GBX 3,800 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 3,800 ($49.52) price objective on British American Tobacco (LON:BATS – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

BATS has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS Group set a GBX 3,600 ($46.91) price objective on British American Tobacco in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Citigroup cut their target price on British American Tobacco from GBX 3,750 ($48.87) to GBX 3,675 ($47.89) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating and issued a GBX 3,100 ($40.40) target price on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Barclays restated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 4,200 ($54.73) target price on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 4,000 ($52.12) target price on British American Tobacco in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 3,720.56 ($48.48).

Get British American Tobacco alerts:

LON:BATS opened at GBX 3,282 ($42.77) on Friday. British American Tobacco has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2,507.50 ($32.68) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 3,456.50 ($45.04). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.84, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of £74.95 billion and a PE ratio of 11.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 3,229.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 2,894.28.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 29th will be given a dividend of GBX 54.45 ($0.71) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. British American Tobacco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.73%.

In other British American Tobacco news, insider Tadeu Marroco sold 8,457 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,294 ($42.92), for a total transaction of £278,573.58 ($363,009.62). Insiders have acquired a total of 14 shares of company stock worth $45,156 in the last ninety days.

About British American Tobacco (Get Rating)

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour, tobacco heating, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Newport, Natural American Spirit, being Vapour, THP, and Modern Oral brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for British American Tobacco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British American Tobacco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.