Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Expected to Post Earnings of $8.64 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) will report earnings of $8.64 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have made estimates for Broadcom’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $8.79 and the lowest estimate coming in at $7.92. Broadcom posted earnings per share of $6.62 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Broadcom will report full year earnings of $35.49 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $33.55 to $38.33. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $38.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $36.09 to $39.71. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Broadcom.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $8.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.08 by $0.31. Broadcom had a net margin of 27.47% and a return on equity of 50.20%. The firm had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.61 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.78 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

AVGO has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $665.00 to $690.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $550.00 to $690.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $686.00 to $657.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $723.00 to $703.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $700.00 to $715.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Broadcom presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $672.48.

AVGO stock opened at $580.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $237.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $596.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $577.66. Broadcom has a 12 month low of $419.14 and a 12 month high of $677.76.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $4.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 21st. This represents a $16.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is presently 93.50%.

In other Broadcom news, Director Diane M. Bryant sold 476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $629.55, for a total transaction of $299,665.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas H. Krause sold 13,863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $585.29, for a total transaction of $8,113,875.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,273 shares of company stock worth $18,818,718 in the last quarter. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Business Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,216 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,140,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Connable Office Inc. grew its position in Broadcom by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 478 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Peoples Bank OH grew its position in Broadcom by 2.3% during the third quarter. Peoples Bank OH now owns 859 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC grew its position in Broadcom by 4.1% during the third quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 481 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its position in Broadcom by 14.2% during the third quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 153 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.22% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

