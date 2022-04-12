Brokerages Anticipate Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) to Announce $0.04 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Rating) to report $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Harmonic’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.04 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.03. Harmonic also reported earnings per share of $0.04 during the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Harmonic will report full-year earnings of $0.35 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.30 to $0.39. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.55 to $0.69. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Harmonic.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $155.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.93 million. Harmonic had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 4.99%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Harmonic to a “top pick” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Harmonic in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Harmonic in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Harmonic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.17.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HLIT. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Harmonic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. ARS Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Harmonic in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $88,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Harmonic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $135,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Harmonic by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,743 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 3,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Harmonic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $141,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.06% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HLIT traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $8.52. 485,593 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 810,701. The stock has a market cap of $883.84 million, a P/E ratio of 77.45, a P/E/G ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 0.88. Harmonic has a 12 month low of $6.69 and a 12 month high of $12.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.17.

Harmonic Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Video and Cable Access. The Video segment sells video processing, production, and playout solutions and services to cable operators, and satellite and telecommunications Pay-TV service providers, as well as to broadcast and media, including streaming media companies.

