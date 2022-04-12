Brokerages Anticipate Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI) Will Announce Earnings of $1.33 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of $1.33 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Monarch Casino & Resort’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.31 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.82. Monarch Casino & Resort reported earnings per share of $0.42 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 216.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Monarch Casino & Resort will report full-year earnings of $4.99 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.38 to $6.18. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $4.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.62 to $5.09. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Monarch Casino & Resort.

Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.12. Monarch Casino & Resort had a net margin of 17.32% and a return on equity of 16.57%. The business had revenue of $111.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.03 million.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MCRI shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from $83.00 to $82.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Monarch Casino & Resort from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MCRI. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Monarch Casino & Resort by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,073,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,888,000 after purchasing an additional 53,121 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in Monarch Casino & Resort by 32.2% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 206,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,832,000 after acquiring an additional 50,252 shares during the period. Lodge Hill Capital LLC boosted its position in Monarch Casino & Resort by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. Lodge Hill Capital LLC now owns 208,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,423,000 after purchasing an additional 47,513 shares in the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 110.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 89,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,026,000 after purchasing an additional 47,158 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,298,000. 63.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MCRI opened at $83.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 23.58 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $79.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.91. Monarch Casino & Resort has a 12 month low of $56.35 and a 12 month high of $89.07.

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel and casino in Reno, Nevada. The company also owns and operates the Monarch Casino Resort Spa Black Hawk in Black Hawk, Colorado. As of December 31, 2021, its Atlantis Casino Resort Spa featured approximately 61,000 square feet of casino space; 818 guest rooms and suites; 8 food outlets; 2 gourmet coffee and pastry bars; a 30,000 square-foot health spa and salon with an enclosed pool; 2 retail outlets offering clothing and gift shop merchandise; an 8,000 square-foot family entertainment center; and approximately 52,000 square feet of banquet, convention, and meeting room space.

