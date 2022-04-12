Brokerages Anticipate Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $348.48 Million

Equities research analysts expect Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA – Get Rating) (TSE:RBA) to announce sales of $348.48 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $341.98 million and the highest estimate coming in at $353.30 million. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers reported sales of $331.56 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers will report full year sales of $1.65 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.50 billion to $1.77 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.79 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.60 billion to $1.96 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA – Get Rating) (TSE:RBA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The business services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $359.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $391.89 million. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a return on equity of 16.06% and a net margin of 10.72%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $69.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $68.00 to $55.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. TD Securities upgraded shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $82.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.17.

In other Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers news, CEO Ann Fandozzi bought 9,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $52.25 per share, with a total value of $499,510.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RBA. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 669.2% in the first quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 1,846.9% in the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 623 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 70.1% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 767 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. 79.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RBA traded down $0.79 during trading on Thursday, hitting $57.05. 364,335 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 496,295. The company has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.95, a PEG ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $57.70. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a 1 year low of $48.65 and a 1 year high of $76.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.30.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.53%.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers, Inc is an industrial auctioneer, which engages in the sale of equipment to on-site and online bidders. It operates through the following segments: Auctions and Marketplaces, Ritchie Bros. Financial Services and Mascus. The Auctions and Marketplaces segment consists of live on site auctions, online auctions and marketplaces, and brokerage service.

