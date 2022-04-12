Brokerages Expect Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) to Announce -$0.76 EPS

Brokerages expect Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA – Get Rating) to report earnings per share of ($0.76) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Invitae’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.82) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.66). Invitae reported earnings per share of ($0.63) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Invitae will report full year earnings of ($2.98) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.11) to ($2.70). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($2.52) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.12) to ($1.72). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Invitae.

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The medical research company reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $126.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.90 million. Invitae had a negative net margin of 139.38% and a negative return on equity of 23.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.63) earnings per share.

Several analysts have issued reports on NVTA shares. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Invitae from $36.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Invitae from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Invitae from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Invitae from $37.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.29.

Shares of NYSE NVTA traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $7.32. 111,213 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,031,241. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 8.18 and a quick ratio of 7.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.97. The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of -2.52 and a beta of 1.76. Invitae has a 52-week low of $6.05 and a 52-week high of $41.03.

In other news, General Counsel Thomas Brida sold 17,987 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.69, for a total value of $120,333.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Robert L. Nussbaum sold 19,588 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.69, for a total transaction of $131,043.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 74,611 shares of company stock valued at $499,148 over the last quarter. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NVTA. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invitae during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Invitae during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in Invitae by 179.2% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 2,728 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,751 shares during the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Invitae in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Invitae by 47.4% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. 90.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Invitae Corp. engages in the provision of genetic information into mainstream medical practice. It includes comprehensive panels for hereditary conditions in cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatric, and rare diseases. The company was founded by Randal W. Scott and Sean E. George on January 13, 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

