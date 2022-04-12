Brokerages Expect ironSource Ltd. (NYSE:IS) to Post $0.05 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that ironSource Ltd. (NYSE:IS – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of $0.05 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for ironSource’s earnings. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that ironSource will report full year earnings of $0.21 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.21 to $0.22. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.25 to $0.27. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow ironSource.

ironSource (NYSE:IS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $158.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.63 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on ironSource in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on ironSource in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $10.50 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on ironSource from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on ironSource from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on ironSource from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.00.

Shares of ironSource stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $4.72. The stock had a trading volume of 65,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,232,131. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.90. ironSource has a 1 year low of $4.40 and a 1 year high of $13.14.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IS. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of ironSource during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of ironSource in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of ironSource during the 4th quarter worth $77,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ironSource in the fourth quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its stake in shares of ironSource by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 19.63% of the company’s stock.

ironSource Ltd. operates a business platform for app developers and telecom operators. Its platforms include Sonic solution suite that supports developers to launch, monetize, and scale their apps and games by providing solutions for app discovery, user growth, content monetization, analytics, and publishing; and Aura solution suite, which allows telecom operators to enrich the device experience by creating new engagement touchpoints that deliver relevant content for their users across the entire lifecycle of the device.

