Brokerages Expect Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) Will Announce Earnings of $1.35 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI – Get Rating) will report $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Selective Insurance Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.31 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.42. Selective Insurance Group reported earnings per share of $1.70 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Selective Insurance Group will report full-year earnings of $5.77 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.55 to $6.15. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $6.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.15 to $6.65. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Selective Insurance Group.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.11. Selective Insurance Group had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 14.45%. The firm had revenue of $867.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $865.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.84 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.60.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Selective Insurance Group during the third quarter valued at $6,751,000. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC raised its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 2.7% during the third quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 52,109 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,962,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 60.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 64,305 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,857,000 after acquiring an additional 24,170 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Selective Insurance Group during the fourth quarter valued at $2,569,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 0.5% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 132,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,023,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. 80.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:SIGI traded down $0.50 on Tuesday, reaching $86.30. 194,533 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 243,453. The company has a fifty day moving average of $83.56 and a 200-day moving average of $80.61. Selective Insurance Group has a twelve month low of $73.21 and a twelve month high of $94.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 0.82.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. Selective Insurance Group’s payout ratio is 17.18%.

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. The company offers property insurance products, which covers the financial consequences of accidental loss of an insured's real property, personal property, and/or earnings due to the property's loss; and casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party, as well as flood insurance products.

