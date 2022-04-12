Brokerages Expect Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.26 Billion

Equities analysts predict that Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) will post sales of $1.26 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Thirty Three analysts have provided estimates for Shopify’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.46 billion and the lowest is $1.19 billion. Shopify posted sales of $988.65 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Shopify will report full year sales of $6.05 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.69 billion to $6.60 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $8.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.04 billion to $9.95 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Shopify.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The software maker reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.75. Shopify had a net margin of 63.20% and a return on equity of 4.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SHOP. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,500.00 to $840.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Shopify in a research note on Monday, April 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $834.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,450.00 to $800.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of Shopify from $2,000.00 to $1,500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,570.00 to $833.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,136.80.

Shopify stock opened at $617.38 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $698.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,128.10. Shopify has a 1 year low of $510.02 and a 1 year high of $1,762.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.97 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 12.15 and a current ratio of 12.15.

Shares of Shopify are scheduled to split on Wednesday, June 29th. The 10-1 split was announced on Monday, April 11th. The newly minted shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Tuesday, June 28th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SHOP. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Shopify by 15.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,499 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $723,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Shopify by 32.4% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 20,670 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,024,000 after purchasing an additional 5,063 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in Shopify by 4.7% in the third quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 2,940 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,986,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its holdings in Shopify by 17.8% in the third quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 19,407 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,902,000 after purchasing an additional 2,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Shopify by 24.8% in the third quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 191 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. 60.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

