Brokerages Expect Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM) Will Post Earnings of $0.27 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM – Get Rating) will post $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Verra Mobility’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.25 and the highest is $0.28. Verra Mobility reported earnings per share of $0.12 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 125%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Verra Mobility will report full year earnings of $1.12 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.97 to $1.26. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.33 to $1.37. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Verra Mobility.

A number of equities analysts have commented on VRRM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Verra Mobility from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Verra Mobility from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Verra Mobility has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRRM opened at $14.32 on Friday. Verra Mobility has a 12 month low of $13.38 and a 12 month high of $18.13. The company has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 143.20 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.59. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.96.

In other news, General Counsel Rebecca Collins sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total value of $70,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Verra Mobility during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Verra Mobility in the 3rd quarter valued at about $80,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Verra Mobility by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares during the last quarter. MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in Verra Mobility during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in Verra Mobility in the fourth quarter worth $185,000. Institutional investors own 94.67% of the company’s stock.

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Government Solutions and Commercial Services. The Government Solutions segment offers automated safety solutions, including services and technologies that enable photo enforcement through road safety camera programs, which detects and process traffic violations related to red light, speed, school bus, and city bus lanes.

