Brokerages Set Barrick Gold Co. (TSE:ABX) PT at C$31.04

Shares of Barrick Gold Co. (TSE:ABX – Get Rating) (NYSE:ABX) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$31.04.

A number of research analysts have commented on ABX shares. Fundamental Research lifted their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold to C$33.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$23.00 price objective on shares of Barrick Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from C$26.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of Barrick Gold to C$29.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from C$30.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

TSE:ABX traded up C$0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$32.17. 3,069,138 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,681,840. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$29.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$25.82. Barrick Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$22.30 and a fifty-two week high of C$33.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.94. The company has a market capitalization of C$57.24 billion and a PE ratio of 22.50.

Barrick Gold ( TSE:ABX Get Rating ) (NYSE:ABX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported C$0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.37 by C$0.07. The company had revenue of C$4.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.35 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Barrick Gold will post 1.5119924 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is currently 25.17%.

Barrick Gold Company Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, mine development, production, and sale of gold and copper properties. It has ownership interests in producing gold mines that are located in Argentina, Canada, CÃ´te d'Ivoire, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Dominican Republic, Mali, Tanzania, and the United States.

