Brokerages Set BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s (LON:BTA) Target Price at GBX 195

Shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s (LON:BTA – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 195 ($2.54).
A number of research firms have recently commented on BTA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 140 ($1.82) price objective on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a report on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s from GBX 260 ($3.39) to GBX 240 ($3.13) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 225 ($2.93) target price on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 255 ($3.32) target price on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a research report on Monday, February 21st.
BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s Company Profile (Get Rating)
Read More
- Tilray Stock Has Better Days Ahead
- 3 Bank Stocks That Are Ready to Handle Whatever the Fed Throws at Them
- Headwinds Mount For Carmax, Don’t Count On Higher Share Prices
- 3 Stocks Near 52-Week Lows Begging to Be Bought
- What’s Going On At Twitter (NYSE: TWTR)?
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.