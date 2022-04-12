Brokerages Set BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s (LON:BTA) Target Price at GBX 195

Shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s (LON:BTA – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 195 ($2.54).

A number of research firms have recently commented on BTA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 140 ($1.82) price objective on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a report on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s from GBX 260 ($3.39) to GBX 240 ($3.13) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 225 ($2.93) target price on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 255 ($3.32) target price on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a research report on Monday, February 21st.

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s (BTA) (the ‘Trust’) investment objective is to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax. The Trust seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing, under normal market conditions, at least 80% of its assets in municipal obligations and derivative instruments with exposure to such municipal obligations, in each case that are exempt from federal income tax (except that the interest may be subject to the federal alternative minimum tax).

