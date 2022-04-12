Brokerages Set Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (OTCMKTS:CGIFF) Price Target at $9.54

Shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (OTCMKTS:CGIFF – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.65.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$10.00 to C$8.75 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$8.00 to C$7.50 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Desjardins reduced their price target on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$10.00 to C$9.50 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. CIBC boosted their price target on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$10.00 to C$10.50 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th.

Get Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund alerts:

Shares of CGIFF opened at $6.18 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.03. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund has a 12 month low of $4.70 and a 12 month high of $7.00.

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund engages in the provision of portfolio of industrial chemicals and value-added services. It operates through the following segments: Sulphur and Water Chemicals, Electrochemicals, and Corporate. The Sulphur and Water Chemicals segment markets sulphuric acid, liquid sulphur dioxide, sulphur, sodium hydrosulphite, sodium bisulphate, zinc oxide and a variety of inorganic coagulants used in water treatment.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.